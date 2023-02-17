Shonga Music new signee releases first song based on own life

Friday, February 17, 2023
By Nicholas Oneal 

Ruthie Kuganja, the younger sister of Bankuza star Chosen Becky, has finally hit the airwaves.

Kuganja was scouted in Nyendo, Masaka by Shonga Music Entertainment.

She was heard singing: “This is my year, my year, my year”, in reference to My Year by Azawi during a photoshoot for her latest single, Tuli Buli, in Nyendo, her home town.

Tuli Buli is Kuganja’s first single under the Shonga Music, a deal that comes with accommodation and studio booking, among others.

To the shock of many, every time Kuganja meets people, she kneels down to greet them with a big smile, a true sign of a person who has just crossed from Nyendo.

Just a few weeks into her five-year contract with Shonga Music, Kuganja was seen walking from one end of the leafy Munyonyo to the other during the shooting of the video for the song, a true definition of I have arrived in Kampala.

The video based on her real-life story.

Kuganja used to make bricks with her parents in Nyendo and she is also known by many for doing karaoke acting as Becky in Masaka.

