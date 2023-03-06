Shock as musician is brought to stage in coffin

By Hussein Kiganda

Revellers were left in shock when a coffin bearing the body of upcoming singer Smokie Omutapata was brought to the stage at his show in Busega, a city suburb.

Appearing on Bukedde TV, the musician revealed that by arriving in a coffin, he wanted to show the public that he had resurrected into a better person.

“It was meant to show the audience that one can change or resurrect from bad to good,” Omutapata said.

He also said he sleeps in a coffin as a means of embracing death and to inform his family members that death is normal and can happen at any time.

Omutapata revealed that he was going to perform the coffin stunt at all his shows.