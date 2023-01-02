Sheraton treats revellers to splendid 2023 fireworks display amid performances

By Ignatius Kamya

The joy of entering the new year was palpable for many at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel as some even were seen crying, perhaps because of the hard times they went through during the 365 days of 2022.

For those that moved with their loved ones, as soon as they saw the clock hitting midnight and the fireworks rocking the skies they started giving each other congratulatory hugs.

All photos by Ignatius Kamya

At that time, it was Jose Chameleone who was on stage singing his fan-favourite songs, right from Baliwa to Forever, which were received with loud cheers from the audience.

As has always been the case for the past years, Sheraton treated its fans to some of the most beautiful fireworks around town.

Sheebah Karungi, Bebe Cool, Afrigo Band and Big Eye, among others, were the artistes that entertained revellers during the night.