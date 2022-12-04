Sheikh Muzaata remembered with prayers, son of second wife Bugirita chosen as heir

By Mariam Nakalema

December 4 marks two years since Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Batte, a Muslim Imam leader and head of Dawa in Uganda, died at International Hospital Kampala.

His family, led by first wife Amina Bugirita and Kibuli sheikhs, organised prayers (duwa) at Kibuli Mosque in Kibuli, Kampala on December 4 to remember him and the good things he did for the Muslim community.

It should be remembered that besides being an Imam, Muzaata was a philanthropist.

Many people, including ministers, government officials, attended the prayers. They warned people against spoiling Muzaata’s name.

On December 3, the family installed Bugirita’s son, Amjad Ssozi, as Muzaata’s heir in Kigoogwa village, Wakiso district.

Amina Bugirita, Nuhu Muzaata and Kulthum Nabunya

Meanwhile, Muzaata’s second wife, Kulthum Nabunya Muzaata, got married to businessman Acram Gumisiriza on November 25, 2022.

In 2021, she and first wife Bugirita were in the news over heir issues and the distribution of the property of their late husband.

Drama ensued when two heirs, one conceived by Bugirita whom Muzaata had separated from and the other by Kulthum were chosen.

Kulthum had then organised duwa prayers at Muzaata’s home in Keti Falaawo Zone in Kawempe, a city suburb, where her son, Anwar Ssessanga, was chosen as heir by a faction of sheikhs, as well as his relatives.

Kulthum Nabunya and Acram Gumisiriza at their wedding on November 25, 2022

Kulthum revealed that while Muzaata was still alive, he told her her son Anwar would succeed him. She added that her late husband instructed her to dress Anwar in his (Muzaata’s) tunic and wrap the green scarf he often had around the boy’s neck, as opposed to the traditional barkcloth.

Shortly after Kulthum’s action, the relatives of Muzaata, as well as sheikhs from Kibuli held Duwa prayers in Kigoogwa on Bombo Road and chose an heir, Amjad Ssozi, the son of Bugirita. Muzaata had a farm in Kigoogwa and it’s also where he is buried.