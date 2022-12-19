Sheikh advises Kulthum to carry, bathe husband Acram to spice love life

By Joan Murungi

On December 18, the late Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata’s widow, Dr. Kulthum Nabunya and businessman Acram Gumisiriza exchanged marriage vows at Old Kampala Mosque.

The couple that arrived at the mosque at 1:00pm was welcomed by friends and relatives amid cheers.

Kulthum dressed in a white illuminated wedding gown. The gold lights on the dress simulated a candlelight with a soft flickering pattern. The batteries were hidden inside the wider part of the skirt and the lights could be turned on and off via remote control.

By 1:30pm, the wedding had proceeded.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman, who wedded the couple, gave them marriage tips.

He advised them to put God first in whatever decisions they make as a couple.

“People say marriage is hard, but it isn’t. Marriage is a simple thing if you put God first. Acram, never let your wife buy herself a mirror. Buy it for her so that when she looks at herself every time, she thinks about you. Kulthum, exchanging marital vows doesn’t mean you have finished everything. Spice up your marriage. Keep the love and the bond you have strong. When your husband comes back home from work, welcome him back, carry him to the bathroom and shower him. That alone can keep your relationship stronger,” Rahman said.

He went ahead and advised the newlyweds to be patient with each other.

As the wedding went on, Acram gifted Kulthum ‘Amahare’ of sh5m and land title for a house in Kyanja, a city suburb.

The couple thereafter hosted their guests to a reception at Mestil Hotel, Kampala.