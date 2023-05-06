Saturday, May 6, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Editor's Picks Sheebaholics angry as Sheebah, Spice Diana mend broken relationship
Editor's Picks

Sheebaholics angry as Sheebah, Spice Diana mend broken relationship

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alex Balimwikungu

The music industry thrives on beef. That has been the story of singers Sheebah Karungi and Hajarah Namukwaya (Spice Diana). Recently, when Spice Diana came out and announced she was the most followed artiste on social media, it was a subtle message that hinted that Sheebah Karungi’s time at the top had come to an end.

There was a back and forth on social media between Sheebah’s fans (Sheebaholics) and the Spice addicts, Well, it appears all their beef was in vain. The two singers on Friday mended their relationship for another time.

Following their bitter split which saw Spice Diana unfollow Sheebah, the two have made up

The two singers linked up during the Uganda Musicians Federation meeting where Eddy Kenzo was appointed the president, while Sheebah Karungi, Pallaso, and Juliana Kanyomozi were appointed the first, second and third vice presidents respectively.

After a successful meeting, female musicians Karole Kasita, Nina Roz, Spice Diana, Sheebah Karungi Carol Nantongo, Lydia Jazmine, and Chance Nalubega celebrated the milestone. It was there that Sheebah and Spice Diana were snapped enjoying each other’s company.

The development has already ignited divergent reactions among Spice and Sheebah’s fans, with some vowing to mind their own business going forward. Others have gone ahead to claim that their idols betrayed them for just sh5m, which was allegedly doled out to whoever attended the meeting that saw the formulation of the Musicians Federation.

You may also like

Is the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) another still birth?

Harmonize’s baby mama in surprise wedding

Coronation: King Charles III to dress in heavy golden robes worn by...

Boyz II Men to perform live in Kampala this June

Talent Africa’s Ug Cypher returns after eight years

Parliament okays tax on diapers for children, adults

Reality dance show ‘X Factor’ choreographer in Uganda to promote dance

Uganda receives businessman Kirumira’s credentials as honorary consul of Namibia

Lynda Ddane features on BBC 1Xtra as guest DJ

Minister Engola used to host concerts at his home

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.