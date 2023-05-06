Sheebaholics angry as Sheebah, Spice Diana mend broken relationship

By Alex Balimwikungu

The music industry thrives on beef. That has been the story of singers Sheebah Karungi and Hajarah Namukwaya (Spice Diana). Recently, when Spice Diana came out and announced she was the most followed artiste on social media, it was a subtle message that hinted that Sheebah Karungi’s time at the top had come to an end.

There was a back and forth on social media between Sheebah’s fans (Sheebaholics) and the Spice addicts, Well, it appears all their beef was in vain. The two singers on Friday mended their relationship for another time.

Following their bitter split which saw Spice Diana unfollow Sheebah, the two have made up

The two singers linked up during the Uganda Musicians Federation meeting where Eddy Kenzo was appointed the president, while Sheebah Karungi, Pallaso, and Juliana Kanyomozi were appointed the first, second and third vice presidents respectively.

After a successful meeting, female musicians Karole Kasita, Nina Roz, Spice Diana, Sheebah Karungi Carol Nantongo, Lydia Jazmine, and Chance Nalubega celebrated the milestone. It was there that Sheebah and Spice Diana were snapped enjoying each other’s company.

The development has already ignited divergent reactions among Spice and Sheebah’s fans, with some vowing to mind their own business going forward. Others have gone ahead to claim that their idols betrayed them for just sh5m, which was allegedly doled out to whoever attended the meeting that saw the formulation of the Musicians Federation.