Sheebah vs Cindy: Who will win battle this Friday after debate?

When Cindy Sanyu started provoking Sheebah with the idea of a battle over five years ago, the former must have thought it through about five years prior, going by how she has so far handled their media engagements. And also going by the reactions online.

The King Herself seems to humble Queen Karma at every turn by out-thinking and out-maneuvering her. Recall the latter took off at their press conference on Monday, August 1, 2023 at Victoria University after trading barbs.

Sheebah, going by public opinion, appeared bitter and vengeful, while Cindy maintained a laid-back attitude that put her ahead. So if that was first round, the court of public opinion awarded it to her.

On Wednesday, September 13, just a day to the battle (today, September 15), a debate was held and some have since argued that Sheebah should have stuck to her guns like she indicated at the press conference they were to meet at the concert venue.

Cindy carried her husband, Joel Okuyo with her, Sheebah didn’t carry the Munyonyo house though.

Sheebah took a jab.

“I have a question for Cindy, what has she earned from her music? I have houses I have built, she has none.”

Cindy had a comeback.

“I have a family that I am accountable to. I don’t make life alone. So I might not be able to post our life achievement.”

Sheebah couldn’t relate.

Would they consider a music collaboration after the storm? Sheebah does not think so, “I don’t think she is willing to work with me because I am not a good singer!”

And came Cindy: “It’s gonna be hard. We might go to the studio and we fail to balance. I don’t think it is good for her career to work with me!”

Cindy also got Sheebah to score her own goal. “What makes you unique is the fact that you have accomplished so much without talent.”

Then Queen Karma misfired: “So you believe I have talent?”

Cindy: “No! I just said you don’t.”

There is no way the debate was going to end without social media numbers becoming an issue.

According to Cindy, social media that is buoying Sheebah’s confidence is not a real place. She claimed she had 35,000 revellers at her Boom Party concert at the Cricket Oval just before COVID-19 and so, Sheebah should get her social media followers to Kololo to make her argument believable.

A social media user wrote: “Cindy totally won that debate. She was so confident, eloquent and composed. She knew what to say at the right time then Sheebah who was making unnecessary noise. Sheebah’s team should have done better. She hardly finished a sentence without diverting to a native language, she wasn’t getting the cards well.”

“Also, she kept interrupting her opponent which is inept of the dynamics of the discussion. And shockingly, she failed to defend her points. Apart from the bragging and what, Cindy’s reasoning capacity was beyond.”

A Sheebah fan felt it unfair for Cindy to keep embarrassing their star instead of going to her contemporaries, “Cindy is even way older than Sheebah. She should be out there competing with the likes of Joanitah Kawalya and Nandujja naye alemedde kku mwanna waffee omuto Sheebah.”

The two singers are set to battle on stage at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on Friday, September 15, 2023.