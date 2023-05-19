Sheebah trolled for misinterpreting Wizkid, Tems royalty figures

By Hussein Kiganda

Songstress Sheebah Karungi found herself at the centre of a social media storm as Ugandans on Twitter (UoT) criticised her for misinterpreting a tweet and arriving at an incorrect conclusion.

Sheebah, who currently serves as the vice-president of the newly-formed Uganda National Musicians Association (UNMF), erroneously claimed that Nigerian artists Tems and Wizkid had earned a staggering $964 million from their hit song Essence.

This misunderstanding stemmed from Sheebah’s misinterpretation of information from the news outlet Music Base Africa. The newsout stated that PRS for Music, a UK-based royalty collection company, had acknowledged the song Essence with a mention, and had collected $964 million as part of the company’s annual collections.

Sheebah hastily captured a screenshot and shared it on Twitter, tagging Tems and Wizkid. She used this as an example to rally her fellow Ugandan musicians to unite and fight for their own royalties, claiming that the two had got $964m. She emphasised the importance of copyright enforcement to achieve this goal.

“My Fellow Ugandan Musicians, this right here is the reason why we should stick together as one and fight for our royalties. And to do that , We must have our copyrights . @temsbaby & @wizkidayo made $964 million on just one song , Essence! Ffewano Omukisa Newegujja Tomanya,” Sheebah tweeted.

Sheebah faced a wave of backlash from UoT, who insisted that she should have taken the time to understand the context before making her statements. Some individuals suggested that she and her boss, UNMF president Eddy Kenzo, lacked a comprehensive understanding of the issues they were fighting for, given their inability to interpret seemingly straightforward statements.

Below are some of the tweets from them;

President Saleh: “Dear Sheebah, let’s not use uniformed excitement. Drake has maintained an average of 15 billion streams over the past 6 years, yet his net worth is only $250 million, If you believe reports that WizKid made $964 million from one song in one year with less than 2 billion.”

Mr Virgo: “Blud is comparing Essence to Bailamosi tekiro tekiro.”

Byankya Ivan: “Your interpretation of the tweet is embarrassing, especially when you even give mentions.”

Okello: “Disgraceful! The amount you quoted is what they collected in royalties for the artists under them, not just Wizkid and Tems. Invest in knowing some of these things so you can fight a war you quite understand.”

Offleash: “The amounts cited there is for all artists under them. Stop tripping & prolly invest in teaching yourself to know this technicalities.”

Jonan: “It is the collection company that has gotten the money, not the song… and they gave a mention to the song and the artiste…”

Aaron: “Naye Sheebah, read that again, the text in no way implies all that money was made from one song.”

ikonde: “Both the president and vice couldn’t interpret such a statement then you claim you know what you’re fighting for.