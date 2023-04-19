Sheebah stings Spice Diana over social media followers

By Ahmad Muto

Dancehall singer Apass gave singer Sheebah Karungi a chance to put one over her rival Spice Diana and she didn’t miss.

Recall Spice Diana declared herself the most followed artist on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok after hitting the 2.3million follower mark on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Apass more like Spice Diana’s critics stated that some artistes are buying followers, but are also just fooling themselves.

“Ugandan artists please stop buying followers and likes plus views on Youtube, you are only fooling yourself. And am not saying all of you. Real is better than fake. Gold is better than bronze,” he wrote.

Then came Sheebah Karungi who didn’t want her reply to disappear among other replies and so opted for the high table, atleast according to social media users, she quoted the tweet to show she knows some are faking it. “Real is better than fake.”

Spice Diana and Sheebah have been in a lowkey battle of music and social media supremacy for a while.

In July 2021, she hit 1.1 million Instagram followers in six years while Sheebah had one million in eight years. Then she hit back at accusations that she was heavily invested in buying followers claiming she has never paid anyone.

In November 2021, Sheebah surprised her on Facebook hitting two million followers which made her the second most followed behind comedienne/ part time singer Anne Kansiime who had 3.4 million followers. Meanwhile Sheebah had 1.8 million followers. Three weeks later, Spice Diana closed the gap, also hitting 2 million followers. Right now, Sheebah has 2.2 million followers while Anne Kansiime has 3.6 million followers.