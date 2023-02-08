Sheebah, Spice should go for a music battle-Cindy  

By Jeff Andrew Lule

In the wake of an extended standoff and social bickering, Spice Diana and Sheebah Karungi have been advised to enter into a music battle and earn a dime by it, rather than fight useless battles.

Cindy Sanyu, also known as “The King herself”, the President of the Uganda Musicians Association, called Spice’s move to unfollow Sheebah on Instagram childish.

She stressed that the two need to have healthy competition musically.

However, Cindy has also been associated with similar conflicts with fellow female musicians such as Jackie Chandiru and Lillian Mbabazi of the ‘Blue 3’ singing group.

The group was formed in 2004 after winning the Coca-Cola Popstars.

She has also been at war with Sheebah and UMA’S secretary Phina Mugerwa Masanyalaze.

But now, she turns out to be an advisor.

During a YouTube interview with M.E Media Ug, Cindy asserted without mincing words that Sheeba and Spice did not represent friends to her, but just colleagues.

“I want people to know that both of them are not my friends but we are not fighting. Like when I call for UMA meetings, they show up, and that is a healthy relationship. They are all cooperative. We are not fighting but not friends to the point of hanging out together,” she added.

That was childish

Cindy noted that the move by Spice Daina unfollowing Sheebah on Instagram was ‘childish’.

“I thought it was childish, but you know…..girls would be girls,” she noted.

She advised the two to stop the social media bickering and do it musically or “bare-knuckle”.

“Whatever they decide, I think it’s very healthy competition. If they want to do it in a show, they should make money, because they can easily manage each other,” she noted.

Unlike young children, she no longer sees the point of fighting a war of words. Instead, they should come out and fight, and the war will end.

“There is no point in fighting such a war of words. If you are going to do something, do it. If you want to beat someone, beat them so it can end. Yeah….go bare knuckle and fight, if you can’t fight then shut up,” she noted.

She stressed that as a head of UMA she has been following the bickering between the two female artists and decided to give her thoughts and opinion.

Both are right

It is alleged that the beef between Sheebah and Spice relates to a dancer commonly known as Ritah Dancehall after the latter’s management caused her arrest.

“What happened affected me as a person, because she is a good person professionally, and also worked with her at my Boom Party. So, I also got hurt, when she was arrested but I didn’t say anything because they had their issues with Spice’s management and I understood why they wanted her to be arrested. Even if I felt what I felt, I decided to let it be, and the good thing it ended,” she noted.

She further reasoned that Sheebah was right to give her opinion, while even Spice was right on her side.

“I said let everyone do what they want, you don’t have to agree in such a situation because Spice’s management thought the right thing to do was to warn the dancer, while Sheebah thought the right thing to do was ‘talk to her because she is very defenseless,” she noted.

Cindy said it is not practical to be friends when all people are fighting to be at the top.

“It is not practical to be friends when you are all fighting to be at the top like the top 15 female artists all fighting to be at the top. But what we can do is compete at a healthy level without fighting ourselves. Let us be able to work together, make money together, that is more realistic than saying we are all buddies or friends no,” she added.

“This industry is big. Some people didn’t understand me. But we must know that there is a difference between friendship and unity. If we have the same cause, we do not need to be friends,” she added.

She noted that many people attend her UMA meetings when called upon but are not friends.

“But we meet and agree on things to take our industry forward and it benefits all, friends and those who are not friends,” she noted.

Cindy stressed that, unlike young children who always want to be friends with everyone, when people grow up, they get to understand that they don’t need to be friends with everyone to walk their journey of success.