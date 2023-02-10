Sheebah, Spice Diana beef takes new twist

By Hussein Kiganda

The verbal war between female music divas Sheebah Kalungi and Spice Diana seems to have gone musical after Diana released her new song “Baligeya”, dissing her haters.

In “Baligeya”, Diana compares her nemesis to a millipede. She sings, “wagongolo azinga enkata naye ngatalina kyeyetise,” translated as “a millipede coils itself yet it’s carrying nothing”.

Sheebah’s camp has also cooked something for the Spice gadgets. They are shooting down Spice’s ballistic missile with three songs; kikabuka, only girl, and nkajukira, all premiering on February 14, 2023.

Music distribution expert and analyst Lukimatic Israel of Omziki distribution, a new distribution company known for its takedowns, reasons that the music battle between the two will not end now.

He is happy that it has taken the music channel because it’s going to sire good music from both ends.

“I love the fact that both Sheebah and Spice after a long verbal battle, decided to take it musically by producing zziki. If beef is handled musically, it’s the best thing an industry can be appreciative of,” Lukimatic said.

He adds that it has been a long time since Uganda last had music battles. To him, healthy music battles catapult the industry to another level.

“In every industry, there has to be what I may term as “Healthy beef”, which acts as a catalyst to the entertainment world. It leads to the creation of good-quality music. So, if respective creative sides take it musically, we are likely to get the days of Bebe and Bobi, which we have been missing for a long time,” He added.

The beef between the two has been there for a long time despite being silent. Their online fans have always bickered over who is better, in music, fashion, wealth, fanbase, and performance. It only intensified when Spice Diana threw one of Sheebah’s behind the bars.