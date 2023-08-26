Saturday, August 26, 2023
Sheebah refused to open her gate for me – Clever J

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Singer Clever J, who has had his fair share of career, family and financial woes over the years, has revealed that of the two female artistes that have dominated news lately, Sheebah Karungi and Cindy Sanyu, he found the former repulsive and the latter receptive.

And his experience has informed his choice on who he should side with, considering that the two will have a musical battle at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on September 15.

“I am team Cindy because I once went to visit Sheebah and she refused to open her gate for me, and yet Cindy visited me at home. Comparing them, all I see is one promoting dress code, while the other is promoting music,” he told Bukedde TV.

Promoter Abtex betted on Clever J and organised a concert for him on August 4, 2023 at the KCCA Grounds, Lugogo that was dubbed the Return of Clever J. It was a success to a degree.

