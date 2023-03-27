Sheebah, Pia Pounds to perform at Uganda fest in Washington DC

By Alfred Byenkya

Ugandan female artistes Sheebah Karungi and Pia Pounds will headline performances at the10th anniversary of the Uganda festival and Expo in Washington DC

The 2023 event will take place from 10th, August-4th September, 2023 on the banks of river Potomac, MGM Resort.

The organisers of the event have began advertising the event on social media and they say this is the only event these two artistes from Uganda will be attending in USA in 2023

The annual event is also organised by the Uganda North America Association Causes (UNAA- Causes) which provides a platform to market Ugandan brands in North America through their economic empowerment and entrepreneurship program.

The festival and expo will be offering investment opportunities in exports to North America, a coffee retail project in North America, agro products, Information technology, real estate, and fashion.

Entrepreneurs attending the event will have the opportunity to exhibit their products and to network with their clients or potential clients.

As usual participants will enjoy dinner galas, a dinner cruise, and a fashion show, among others.

Artistes that have been part of this event in the past include Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, Afrigo band, Denmark based songbird Joanita Lubega Zacharissen, Joseph Sax,Myko Ouma and friends band.

Others are David Lutalo, Cindy, Zanie Brown, Vinka, Fik Fameica, Spice Diana, Chosen Becky, Chris Evans, Levixone, Sasha and Mina Iza