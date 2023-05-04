Sheebah Karungi unveiled as new Victoria University career ambassador

By Joan Murungi

Sheebah Karungi has been chosen as the new career ambassador for Kampala-based Victoria University.

The Did I Die singer was unveiled by the vice chancellor, Dr Lawrence Muganga, during the launch of the career readiness employability programme at the university on May 3.

In his address, Muganga praised the singer for succeeding despite hardships. Sheebah was raised by a single mother in Kawempe, a city suburb. She dropped out of secondary school due to financial hardships. To eke a living, Sheebah joined different dance groups, but it was when she went solo that she broke through.

“She stands in front of you as a sign and story that you can make it. If you choose your vision, you can make it. She is a testament of what lacking something means, what suffering means, but not accepting it. She instead lifts herself and that is why we have chosen Sheebah Karungi to be our career ambassador,” Muganga said.

He emphasised that success is not all about academic credentials, but also determination, sacrifice, working hard, networking, choosing great friends, choosing wisely, remaining committed and consistency.

” You have seen so many changes that we are bringing to the university. We always need voices that are going to be our advocates out there,” Muganga said.

Afterwards, Sheebah signed the contract alongside the university vice-chancellor amid cheers. She thanked Muganga for believing in her.