Sheebah Karungi silences critics with epic concert

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Moses Nsubuga

After months of anticipation, Sheebah Karungi silenced her critics with a resounding performance and a sold-out concert at the Kampala Serena Hotel on Friday night

For someone who started out as a dancer of the defunct Obsessions group, Sheebah proved just how she had grown musically over the past 10 years.

It was a full house as Sheebah Karungi performed at the Kampala Serena Hotel: Photo Moses Nsubuga

The lit stage and lights that were set up by Fenon events gave a different touch and life to the concert as Sheebah’s entrance on stage excited those in attendance. She descended from the ceiling to get to the stage and kicked off straight into her performance.

Sheebah Karungi sings her heart out during her concert on Friday. Photo by Moses Nsubuga

She was backed by a full band, including horns, to bring her sound into a live setting. Clad in an all-silk shining outfit, she performed all her old songs in order, starting with her mid-tempo opener, “Nipe Yote” at exactly 9:00 Pm.

Sheebah Karungi seems to thank God mid performance. Photo by Moses Nsubuga

As time went on the crowd warmed up to her music and sang along as they knew most of the lyrics.  Sheebah coupled with a magnificent performance and execution of her dancers had the look of one who had silenced her critics.

Some of the fans in the VIP section during the Sheebah Karungi performance: Photo by Moses Nsubuga
Sheebah Karungi had a moment with her mother on stage. Photo by Moses Nsubuga

