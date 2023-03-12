Sheebah Karungi scared by Costa Titch’s sudden death

By Alex Balimwikungu

The death of 27-year old rapper Costa Titch has sent panic among the entire continent with some failing to come to grips with his untimely demise.

Costa Titch collapsed twice on stage amid his performance at the Ultra South Africa music festival in Johannesburg on Saturday night.

He was quickly lifted up by his security and moments later was pronounced dead. The cause of his death is yet to be revealed.

Singer Sheebah Karungi is one of those yet to come to terms with the untimely demise of the Amapiano star. She tweeted: “The way this man died scared me so much. On stage, In just a blink of an eye. Life is so short and precious. This man made me fall in love with Amapiano because of the way he grooved on it.,”

Costa Titch performed twice in Uganda first in 2022 at Club Pilsener’s Club Dome Experience at Lugogo Cricket Oval on 16th July 2022 and the two had a swell time interacting. He returned on 31st December 2022 at the New Year’s Eve celebrations at the Garden City rooftop.

The rising star most recently signed a deal with Akon’s record label, Konvict Kulture.