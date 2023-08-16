Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News Sheebah Karungi launches record label, talent search on same day
Celebrity News

Sheebah Karungi launches record label, talent search on same day

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Musician Sheebah Karungi has today, August 16, launched her own record label, Karma Music, at a press conference held at Terrace Bar and Restaurant at Acacia Avenue in Kampala.

The label aims to discover, cultivate, and propel fresh talents from Uganda onto the world stage.

At the same event, Sheebah has also launched a talent search, extending an invitation to both fresh talents and those with established careers to participate in it.

The judges are herself, Fik Fameica, Artin Pro, Naava Grey, and Chosen Becky.

The judges will serve as mentors, writers, and producers, guiding the participants through the different stages of the music industry.
The finalists will undertake the challenge of producing two distinct songs – an original creation and the other a collaborative effort – with their appointed mentors.

The talent search will materialise into a grand finale concert. The overall winner will be signed under Karma Music.

You may also like

Spice Diana, Fameica, Azawi win big at East Africa Arts Entertainment Awards

Guinness World Record: Kenyan chef Maliha sets home cooking marathon record

Big Brother Naija: Mercy Eke emerges first All Stars female head of...

Desire Luzinda does charity in slum on birthday

Did SK Mbuga leave Leila Kayondo in the house to go and...

Ugandan-South African emerges first runner-up in Miss South Africa 2023

Alikiba lashes out at Diamond Platnumz

King Micheal bows to pressure, adjusts concert dates

Sheebah and I are not physical enemies, we talk – Cindy

Burna Boy dethrones Diamond as Africa’s most streamed artiste

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.