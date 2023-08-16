Sheebah Karungi launches record label, talent search on same day

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko



Musician Sheebah Karungi has today, August 16, launched her own record label, Karma Music, at a press conference held at Terrace Bar and Restaurant at Acacia Avenue in Kampala.



The label aims to discover, cultivate, and propel fresh talents from Uganda onto the world stage.

At the same event, Sheebah has also launched a talent search, extending an invitation to both fresh talents and those with established careers to participate in it.

The judges are herself, Fik Fameica, Artin Pro, Naava Grey, and Chosen Becky.

The judges will serve as mentors, writers, and producers, guiding the participants through the different stages of the music industry.

The finalists will undertake the challenge of producing two distinct songs – an original creation and the other a collaborative effort – with their appointed mentors.

The talent search will materialise into a grand finale concert. The overall winner will be signed under Karma Music.



