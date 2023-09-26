Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Sheebah is my cousin but I am professional, says vice-chancellor Muganga after Cindy battle

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Victoria University vice-chancellor Lawrence Muganga has disclosed that even though singer Sheebah Karungi is his relative, he was professional during her musical battle with Cindy Sanyu at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on September 15, 2023.

Sheebah also happens to be a brand ambassador of the university, which sponsored the battle.

Muganga’s remarks came after Cindy revealed that there were efforts to frustrate her during the battle.

”My sound was not clear while I was on stage. Even the day before the concert, when I went to do my sound checks, the equipment was not there and I was asked to get my own, which I refused. I didn’t do the sound checks, but as for my colleague Sheebah, her sound was okay. She even did sound checks on September 13, 2023,” she said.

During an interview on Bukedde TV, Muganga explained that they asked the artistes to hire their own sound system.

“Sheebah is my cousin sister. But I am a professional,” he said.

Muganga, however, said Cindy’s equipment failed during sound check and as the organisers, they took the initiative of hiring it for her.

“Don’t you think I would have said let Cindy’s faulty equipment frustrate her performance? The equipment Cindy brought got to a point it was not working properly, the one she brought herself because we asked each to bring their own. Victoria University got its own money and brought new equipment. She appreciated it and we also did,” he said.

