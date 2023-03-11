Sheebah is bad energy – Spice Diana

By Ahmad Muto

While appearing on Urban Television on Friday, March 10, 2023, singer Spice Diana whose feud with Sheebah has become local entertainment news staple has now said she felt bad energy coming from the Exercise singer a long time ago.

She also emphasized that they are not friends anymore. And as much as she didn’t know how friendly, she had the awareness that they were in a good place with each other.

“I thought we were good. I don’t know at what level of friendship but I knew we were good. I not very sure about what happened. You can’t be friends with everyone. I felt bad energy and knew it was time to let go,” she said.

Days ago, she revealed that she unfollowed Sheebah because she was tired of her. And about hugging at Cubana, Munyonyo when she was unveiling her Star Gal EP in 2022, she said it meant nothing because they were in the midst of many people and has to show some love.

The lowkey beef hit the surface in after Spice Diana’s January concert. Her management dragged Sheebah’s friend, Ritah Dancehall to the police and there was no need keeping it lowkey anymore.