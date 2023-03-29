Sheebah hits 100 million YouTube views

By Alfred Byenkya

Songstress Sheebah Karungi’s YouTube channel has hit 100 million views.

The singer made the announcement on her social media platforms on Tuesday, March 28, and said she is excited for being the first female Ugandan artiste to make this record.

“I want to take a moment to thank my fans for the continuous love and support. Because of you, I am the first Ugandan female artiste to hit 100 million YouTube views. Thank you for believing in me. We are in it to make history,” she said.

What does this achievement mean to her career as a music content creator, singer and producer?

When a YouTube video gets 100 million views, it may become a full-time career for the owner of the channel and the creator can make a lot of money just from adverts, not to mention the money from views.

However, the rates of payments by Google to the YouTube owner or creator depends on niche or type of content one is doing, it also depends on the type of audience consuming the content.

Other factors that determine how much a creator is paid depends on location of the people who subscribe to the YouTube channel and video length of one’s content; the longer the video, the more adverts, hence making more money.