Sheebah, Cindy to hold press conference on music battle this Monday

By Alfred Byenkya

Sheebah Karungi and Cindy Sanyu are set to meet face-to-face to talk about their impending music battle that will take place at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala on September 15, 2023.

They are scheduled to meet at a press conference at Victoria University on Monday, August 21.

In a social media post on Saturday, August 19, Cindy expressed eagerness to meet Sheebah, and advised journalists to attend the press briefing.

She said it’s going to officially kick off the activities of promoting the event.

Latest reports indicate that the idea of of the battle between the two rival artistes was started by Swangz Avenue because they wanted to be the organisers of this battle and were willing to invest sh200m in it. The reports added that the deal failed to go through as Swangz failed to get sponsors.