Sheebah/Cindy battle good for making money, says Irene Ntale

By Ahmad Muto

According to singer Irene Ntale, in as much as she feels the Sheebah Karungi versus Cindy Sanyu battle is unnecessary, she concedes that the incentive of money makes it worthwhile.

The Sembera singer made the statements on Thursday, August 31, 2023 while responding to questions from her fans on X.

“I see no use for it to be honest, but as long as there’s a cheque cz bills won’t pay themselves,” she responded to questions on what she thinks will be the impact of the battle on the music industry.

Also, next year, she revealed she will organise a concert.

Sheebah and Cindy have been the most talked about artistes the last few months following their agreement to battle on stage after over five years of intense bickering and clowning.

At their presser in August, a picture of what is expected at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on September 15, 2023 was partly painted – a nervous, agitated Sheebah versus a composed and laidback Cindy Sanyu.