Saturday, September 2, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News Sheebah/Cindy battle good for making money, says Irene Ntale
Celebrity News

Sheebah/Cindy battle good for making money, says Irene Ntale

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

According to singer Irene Ntale, in as much as she feels the Sheebah Karungi versus Cindy Sanyu battle is unnecessary, she concedes that the incentive of money makes it worthwhile.

The Sembera singer made the statements on Thursday, August 31, 2023 while responding to questions from her fans on X.

“I see no use for it to be honest, but as long as there’s a cheque cz bills won’t pay themselves,” she responded to questions on what she thinks will be the impact of the battle on the music industry.

Also, next year, she revealed she will organise a concert.

Sheebah and Cindy have been the most talked about artistes the last few months following their agreement to battle on stage after over five years of intense bickering and clowning.

At their presser in August, a picture of what is expected at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on September 15, 2023 was partly painted – a nervous, agitated Sheebah versus a composed and laidback Cindy Sanyu.

You may also like

Bobi Wine throws weight behind Navio concert

Human trafficking claims made me lose deals, reveals Cindy’s husband

Sauti Sol finally responds to protests over farewell concert tickets

BBNaija: Cross lets Doyin slither her way to head of house

Kayanjas dot on each other on 32nd wedding anniversary

I support Sheebah because she is brown, says Gravity Omutujju

BBNaija: Frodd, Tolanibaj evicted

Levixone, Azawi, Ghetto Kids nominated for Rwanda’s Trace Awards and Festival 

Teargas fired as Bobi performs at Zex Bilangilangi concert, fans run for...

Brother confirms Nigerian star Solidstar is battling mental health issues

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.