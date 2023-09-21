Sheebah appreciates Cindy for being part of music battle

By Bonny Ssemombwe

Singer Sheebah Karungi has appreciated fellow singer Cindy Sanyu for being part of their just-concluded music battle.

Sheebah Kalungi and Cindy Sanyu took to Kololo Independence Grounds to engage in a musical battle.

Besides settling their musical disagreements, and how their performance left a divided audience, both artistes smiled to the bank.

On Wednesday, Sheebah took the initiative to thank several service providers, Victoria University and its Vice-Chancellor Dr. Lawrence Muganga and Cindy!

She thanked Cindy Sanyu for accepting to be part of the battle, mentioning that it has reshaped the music industry. Sheebah stressed that for the first time in Ugandan events history, two local females brought the biggest turn-up. “Thank you, Cindy Sanyu, for accepting the battle that has reshaped the music industry. For the first time in Ugandan events history, 2 local Females brought the biggest turn-up ever,” she posted