Sheebah and I are not physical enemies, we talk – Cindy

By Ahmad Muto

Cindy Sanyu has finally revealed a secret; that she and Sheebah Karungi are not physical enemies as the public has been conditioned to believe.

Sheebah started pushing her Yolo Festival weeks before Cindy also announced a concert at the same venue – Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, on the same day – September 15, 2023.

Until over a week ago, the artistes, through media interviews and social media posts, acted as if they were both clashing over a concert venue and date, only for the organisers to reveal it was all planned.

“Sheebah and I have a battle coming up. We are about to make history. It is the first female battle in the industry. I think it is an inspiration to women. Sheebah and I are not physical enemies. We talk,” said Cindy while appearing on a local television station on Thursday, August 11, 2023.

Sheebah and Cindy have been at it for over five years, the latter scoffing at the former, claiming she is a terrible stage performer.