Sheebah and Cindy meet, ignore each other at Evelyn Lagu funeral

By Mariam Nakalema 

Sheebah Karungi and Cindy Sanyu have met for the first time after their epic musical showdown at Kololo Independence Grounds on September 15, 2023.

The two came within close proximity of each other in Bujjuuko on Mityana Road on September 19 at the funeral of singer Evelyn Lagu, who died on Monday, September 18.

Cindy was the first to reach the event, accompanied by members of the Uganda Musicians Association, where she is the president. Sheebah followed shortly with a team from the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF), including Eddy Kenzo, Nina Roz and Lydia Jazmine. Sheebah is a vice-president at UNMF.

Their appearance aroused excitement among the mourners, before Sheebah and Cindy were given a chance to speak. However, the two women did not interact.

Cindy expressed sadness over Lagu’s demise, describing her as a unifying factor.

The Boom Party singer then went on to hail the guests for supporting her during her musical battle with Sheebah.

When Sheebah was given an opportunity to talk, she began by singing as if to disprove her naysayers, who had labelled her vocally inferior in comparison with Cindy. 

“Today Evelyn has gone. I know she is with the Lord right now.  The Lord is the one that gives and takes,” she said after singing some of her songs, including Wanyanula and Wankona.

Sheebah called for unity among artistes.

