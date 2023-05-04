Thursday, May 4, 2023
Shebang Fashions returns with mental health and reproductive fashion show

By Ivan Kabuye

The Shebang Fashion Show has returned with a focus on mental health and sexual reproductive hygiene among the youth.

For this year’s edition, the third, they are targeting youth living in the slums across the city areas.

“Fashion is a powerful communication tool. Artistes can communicate their message through it and it reaches out to a wider range of people,” said Jean Makkie, the managing director of Circular Design Hub.

She was speaking during a press conference at Motiv in Industrial Area, Kampala on Monday,  May 1, 2023.

“This year, we want to expand our communications, and we will be focusing on mental health, its effects that come with stigma, and reproductive health as well,” said Shyaka Farid Lwanyaga, the founder of Wellbeing Foundation, the brainchild of the Shebang Fashion Show.

 He further said fashion is one of the platforms that can speak much about society’s problems and challenges, and as a community social worker, he knows what youth go through during their menstrual periods.  

