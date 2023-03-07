Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home World News Shaw sorry for ’embarrassing’ Man Utd collapse at Liverpool
World News

Shaw sorry for ’embarrassing’ Man Utd collapse at Liverpool

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

AFP

Luke Shaw has apologised for a “completely unacceptable” and “disgraceful” 7-0 loss at Liverpool that he says cannot be allowed to derail Manchester United’s season.

A week after winning the League Cup to end a six-year wait for silverware, the Old Trafford giants headed to Merseyside on Sunday full of confidence with talk of a potential quadruple.

But their faint Premier League title hopes vanished in the Anfield annihilation, when United unravelled in a loss that matched their heaviest-ever defeat, conceding six goals in a woeful second half.

“Unacceptable, embarrassing, to be honest,” England defender Shaw told MUTV.

“I think out there on the pitch I felt embarrassed for us players, for the fans that were there supporting us, that were watching at home, to watch that second half.

“I can only apologise for that and us as players have to own it, we have to stand up and accept that it was nowhere near good enough.”

Shaw said he felt standards had dropped since United won the League Cup at Wembley by beating Newcastle in the final.

“We need to find the good things we were doing before and bring them back because this hurts a lot,” he said.

“It’s really unacceptable what we did in that second half with mistakes.

“We showed no personality, no mentality and for a big team to come here we need to be better.”

The 27-year-old said the team needed a big debrief on Monday, with a Europa League match against Real Betis looming on Thursday.

“We need to keep the belief, keep the character and bring back that personality and mentality that we know we have, but we lost today,” he said.

“I think we can’t let this one result derail our whole season because I think we’re in a really good place.”

You may also like

Row as UK’s Boris Johnson fronts father for ‘knighthood’

Ten Hag slams ‘unprofessional’ Man Utd after Liverpool humiliation

Beyond Pandora: Oscar films highlight man’s destruction of our own planet

Pope John Paul covered up child abuse while still cardinal: Private broadcaster

Harry and Meghan invited to King Charles’ coronation

Chris Rock hits back at Will Smith in Netflix livestream

‘Black Hawk Down’ actor Tom Sizemore dies at 61

LA County agrees $29m settlement with Kobe Bryant’s widow over crash photos

Britain’s Prince Harry loses home on royal estate

Nigeria ruling party candidate Tinubu wins presidency in disputed election

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.