Sharon Kiyimba to represent Uganda at the Top Model UK Pageant 

By Hussein Kiganda

Sharon Kiyimba, who won the Top Model Uganda pageant on December 30, 2022, is set to represent the country at the 2023 Top Model UK beauty contest that will be held in London in September.

Speaking to The Kampala Sun, the 19-year-old said: “It’s the biggest achievement in my life as a young girl and I feel so blessed to raise the Ugandan flag in the other country. Credit goes to Top Model Uganda for giving me this opportunity.”

Kiyimba is hopeful that she will comeback home with glory because she has rehearsed enough and is ready to shoot for the stars.

She advised her fellow young models to work hard, believe in themselves and trust God, for “He is always the engine of everything.”

“Young models should believe in themselves at first and believe that they will always win. If you don’t believe you don’t win. They should also know that nothing will come on a silver plate, you must work hard for it,” Kiyimba said.