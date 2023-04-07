Shakirah leaves Barcelona after Gerard Piqué’s father sends her eviction letter

By Hussein Kiganda

Columbian singer Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, known for her hit song Hips Don’t Lie, has finally vacated ex-partner Gerard Piqué’s house in Barcelona after his parents served her with an eviction letter.

Following her split with the former Barcelona and Manchester United defender, the singer launched the BZRP Music Sessions #53 in which she bashed Pique, angering his father, Joan Piqué.

Adding salt to injury, Shakirah constructed a wall to separate the house from that of Piqué’s parents, which was next door.

According to Spanish news outlet Football Espana, Joan sent an eviction notice to the singer, demanding that she leaves his son’s house with immediate effect.

Despite having planned to leave on April 11, 2023, the singer left the house on April 2, 2023, with their two sons of whom she has full custody. She is set to permanently live in Miami.

The two fell in love in 2010 when Shakira met the Spanish footballer on the set of her song, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), which was a theme song for the 2010 World Cup.

In June 2022, they announced that they had broken up after over 10 years together and Piqué hitched 24-year-old Catalan Clara Chia.

Shakira is expected to return to Barcelona for a £12 million tax fraud trial for which prosecutors accused her in 2018 of failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($13.9 million) in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014.