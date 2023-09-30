Saturday, September 30, 2023
Top News

Shakira Shakiraa's nyash disorganises David Lutalo at 'Nalongo' concert

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ignatius Kamya 

During most of his performance during the Nalongo concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala on Friday, September 29, singer David Lutalo was focused on delivering the best until Shakira Shakirah came on stage to perform their Am in Love collaboration. 

For the four minutes she was on stage, Lutalo’s attention was visibly divided between music and Shakira who was constantly rubbing her nyash on him.  

She came along with two female dancers and the trio couldn’t give Lutalo any breathing space. Wherever he went, they were there with him.

At some point, Lutalo momentarily forgot to sing, but remembered it was his concert and so had to meet up the expectations. 

Shakira expressed her love for Lutalo, saying she was mostly attracted to his height. 

This got the fans wild and they kept cheering out loud, calling upon Lutalo to get tight to her. 

David Lutalo performing alongside dancers during the Nalongo concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala on Friday, September 29, 2023. Photo by Ignatius Kamya
Singer David Lutalo giving his fans high-fives during the Nalongo concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala on Friday, September 29, 2023. Photo by Ignatius Kamya
Lutalo perfoming alongwith Spice Diana
Lydia Jazmine perfoming at David Lutalo’s Nalongo concert

