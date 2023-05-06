Saturday, May 6, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Sex & Relationships Shakib was never our gateman- Zari
Sex & Relationships

Shakib was never our gateman- Zari

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

South Africa based Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan has punched holes on claims that her husband, Shakib Lutaaya was her ex, the late Ivan Ssemwanga’s gateman in South Africa.

This was after her critics landed on photos of a young Shakib with Ivan while in South Africa. Zari said Shakib never worked for Ivan in any capacity. And for the photos that they took together, they were at social gatherings.

Zari, 42, last week praised Shakib, 34 as the first man to ever legally marry her, following their lowkey nikkah ceremony last month.

The socialite stunned guests at her introduction ceremony in 2011 in Munyonyo when she rejected 100 heads of cattle that her fiancé, Ivan Ssemwanga took to her family saying she was worth 300; 100 per child to which he said yes.

But the glitzy high-profile ceremony never materialized into a wedding because soon after, they separated following accusations of domestic violence on his part. In 2017, he passed on in South Africa.

You may also like

Man superglues ‘cheating’ wife’s private parts, jailed for 50 years  

Women’s Zibs: Buy the Magogo in your life socks, hankies and ties...

Women’s Zibs: When your girl crew comes in handy

Women Zibs: Shhh! What happens at Nyege Nyege might not stay at...

Women Zibs: Open letter to female graduands

Football world rallies around Ronaldo after death of baby son

Entertainment & The Law: Women are not entitled to “kameeza” money

Jennifer Lopez announces engagement to Ben Affleck (again)

Comedian Emeka proposes to girlfriend

Rajiv Ruparelia, wife welcome baby girl

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.