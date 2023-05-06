Shakib was never our gateman- Zari

By Ahmad Muto

South Africa based Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan has punched holes on claims that her husband, Shakib Lutaaya was her ex, the late Ivan Ssemwanga’s gateman in South Africa.

This was after her critics landed on photos of a young Shakib with Ivan while in South Africa. Zari said Shakib never worked for Ivan in any capacity. And for the photos that they took together, they were at social gatherings.

Zari, 42, last week praised Shakib, 34 as the first man to ever legally marry her, following their lowkey nikkah ceremony last month.

The socialite stunned guests at her introduction ceremony in 2011 in Munyonyo when she rejected 100 heads of cattle that her fiancé, Ivan Ssemwanga took to her family saying she was worth 300; 100 per child to which he said yes.

But the glitzy high-profile ceremony never materialized into a wedding because soon after, they separated following accusations of domestic violence on his part. In 2017, he passed on in South Africa.