Shakib Lutaaya sulks again: How long before Zari loses patience?

By Alex Balimwikungu

In her previous relationships, socialite Zari Hassan had men lapping over her like dogs on a leash.

For someone with the money and the clout, she seemed to enjoy the chase and how it played out on social media. She ended most relationships with just a snap of her finger.

She is presently married to 32-year-old Shakib Lutaaya after a nikkah early this year. Shakib, at least according to those close to him, has turned into an irritable, disengaged and sulky husband.

Could the writing be on the wall for this relationship?

When Zari went public about her relationship with Shakib, she was thrilled. She revealed that she fell in love with Shakib on the spot.



“He is the only man who understands and gives me peace beyond human imagination,” Zari said on TV.

She purred on: “Lutaaya clearly understands me more than any man I have dated. He gives me peace after peace. He is a settled man. I think it’s very difficult to find someone who understands you 100 per cent, but Lutaaya understands me 360 degrees. He knows my everything to the extent of knowing my next step before I do it or say it.”

Fast forward. There is a deep well of gloom in the threshold and Shakib has turned into a perpetual sulk. It isn’t helping matters that he is not addressing the issues at hand and he replies, ‘nothing’ whenever the subject comes out.

Friends and hangers on to the powerful couple reveal that Shakib has never recovered from Zari’s disparaging remarks. She went all out in him when she labelled him a very ‘timid’ and ‘cowardly’ husband.

In her defence, Zari claimed she called Shakib fala in a sarcastic manner and she didn’t mean it.

Zari went ahead and blasted UK promoter Lady Naa for leaking the audio that was sent in confidence.

“I was just looking out for my husband, telling a friend or a person that I thought was a friend… And it’s always females who (do that) and she makes it look like this is the first event that I’ve done… She decided to use that voice note at the wrong timing where it was going to look bad… We were chatting, we were vibing, it wasn’t in bad faith that I was talking about my husband,” she said.

The damage had already been done.

“Like any couple, they have had disagreements, but Shakib’s sulking is threatening the relationship. Zari has apologised, cooked his favorite meal, perhaps encouraged love making, desperate to bring him back into his mood, but Shakib is not cooperating,” a source revealed.

The cracks in the couple’s happy life have always been there. How long they would downplay them is another issue.

Sources tell us that on June 11, during the Boyz 11 Men VVIP concert at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, Zari and Shakib openly clashed.

He refused to join her and freely huddled with the bouncers backstage.

It took the intervention of a mutual friend (Ali Alibhai) for a grumbling Shakib to budge. Ironically, 48 hours before, at the Alien Skin concert held at Freedom City, Shakib was on stage, showering revellers with money.

It appears for anything she does in her high-octane life, Zari has to explain to Shakib. When she clashed with Diamond Platnumz on the Netflix show, Young, Famous and African, she apologised to Shakib,

“I’m on my way to my husband’s house to explain what that was in #YFA,” Zari recently announced on Instagram with a video of her driving.

She is apologising again. A day after reuniting with Shakib following weeks apart, Zari Hassan upset him with a terrible prank.

On Wednesday, July 26, Zari shared a video showing they had reunited. They spent some beautiful moments reconnecting.

Later she shared another video where they were both seated. She made a terrible confession to him about being waxed by a man and how it felt.

“Baby, can I tell you a story? Baby, let me tell you a story,” she begins recounting.

“So, I went to the spa the other day for waxing. I got a guy to watch me. You know waxing, right? So, I got a guy to watch me. And he was touching me, taking it off.”

He looks at her in disbelief as he asks her what for. She replies: “I had to wax. I was coming to see you, it had to be clean.”

Shakib still does not look at her as he holds his head in frustration. “Baby, it’s a joke. You’re on video,” she continued. For Shakib, it was back to sulk mode. How long before Zari snaps?