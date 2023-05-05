Shakib is my first legal man, Zari reveals

By Alex Balimwikungu



Socialite Zari Hassan has come out and explained that her marriage to young lover Shakib Cham Lutaaya is special in more ways than one.



Zari, who has had many liaisons with men before, says Shakib is her first official man. This follows her marriage legalisation with Shakib at a nikkah (Islamic wedding) in April.



Zari revealed that she has never been legally married before, noting that Shakib is the only man who has ever put a ring on her finger to become her husband.



She explained that Shakib is a very different individual from the men she had previously dated and her journey to being his wife is fantastic.

The 42-year-old mother of five has not ruled out giving Shakib, 34, a baby or two.



“With Ivan Ssemwanga, (RIP), it ended with an introduction ceremony. We split before having a wedding,” she said.



Shakib is a father to a three-year-old son from a previous relationship.