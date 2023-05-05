Friday, May 5, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Shakib is my first legal man, Zari reveals
Top News

Shakib is my first legal man, Zari reveals

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alex Balimwikungu


Socialite Zari Hassan has come out and explained that her marriage to young lover Shakib Cham Lutaaya is special in more ways than one.

Zari, who has had many liaisons with men before, says Shakib is her first official man. This follows her marriage legalisation with Shakib at a nikkah (Islamic wedding) in April.

Zari revealed that she has never been legally married before, noting that Shakib is the only man who has ever put a ring on her finger to become her husband.

She explained that Shakib is a very different individual from the men she had previously dated and her journey to being his wife is fantastic.

The 42-year-old mother of five has not ruled out giving Shakib, 34, a baby or two.

“With Ivan Ssemwanga, (RIP), it ended with an introduction ceremony. We split before having a wedding,” she said.

Shakib is a father to a three-year-old son from a previous relationship.

You may also like

I am politically ‘dense’, admits Mesach

VIDEO: Engola killer was a ‘humble boy’, family says

Philly Lutaaya family threat to sue musicians irks Geosteady

Did I die? I can’t be caught dead going back to school,...

You’re the only artiste who has somersaulted in a kanzu, GNL Zamba...

Iron sheets case: Minister Nandutu granted sh10m cash bail

I didn’t reconcile with Bebe Cool, King Saha clears air

Professor Jay thanks God for recovery

Musicians bashed over fighting for supremacy

I got five points in A’level, Bebe Cool brags

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.