Shafiq Kayima’s dog refuses to obey his commands at festival, leaves guests laughing

By Joan Murungi

December 11 was a fun day for dog lovers, who participated in the annual dog festival at Kitante Primary School in Kampala.

TV’s Shafiq Kayima is one of the people that registered his dog to take part in the exercise. He had come convinced that the animal would will win the race, but it disappointed him and lost the game.

Drama ensued when Kayima commanded the dog to sit, stand and run, but instead, it stood still and never responded to any of his commands. This left revellers laughing at him as other dogs went past it.

Kayima and his dog at Kitante Primary School on December 11, 2022. Photo by Joan Murungi

Over 300 dogs competed in practical knowledge commanding skills, race running and jumping.

For the various dogs that won the competition, the owners were awarded with medals and certificates.

The Uganda kennel police department used the opportunity to demonstrate how dogs can alert them about fighting crime, drugs and bomb scares.

This is the third time the annual dog festival is happening in Uganda.