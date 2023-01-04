‘Sh8m’ actor Lutakome joins sequel of ‘Who Killed Captain Alex?’￼

By Hussein Kiganda

Actor Tony Lutakome, known for his roles in movies such as Zabiike, Kifeesi 1&2, Chicago Bastards, Shark Avenue and Love of Enemy, has joined the cast of blockbuster action movie Who Killed Captain Alex 2? a sequel to the first, which went viral all over the world.

He told The Kampala Sun that he was contacted by Ramon Studios, asking him to play a double role in the movie.

Lutakome said he was paid handsomely for the roles and promised that the movie was going to be a hit all over the world.

In a post on his social media handles, Lutakome had, however, announced that for directors and producers to hire him, they must part with $2,150 (about sh8m).

He revealed that he needed to determine his value and set his standards to reap from the efforts he put into the film industry for 15 years.

For acting in Who Killed Captain Alex 2? Lutakome, however, refused to divulge the amount he was paid.

“The project was started in 2022 before I set a price tag, but I was paid very well. I am playing a double character in the movie so people should expect the best because I am the baddest highest budget gangster. I chose to feature in it because I have been acting action movies for 15 years and I am sure they chose me because of my experience and what I can offer,” he said.

Lutakome (right) acting in Who Killed Captain Alex 2?

Isaac Nabwana, the boss at Wakaliwood and the director of the movie, said Lutakome’s ability to act two characters at a go and his following won him the role. He, however, kept the payment details as a closely-guarded secret.

“He acts as an undercover mafia and we are sure it will be a great one. We cannot disclose the fee we paid him. He is a good actor and producer, and has experience and a big following, so we hope this will add something to the industry,” Nabwana said.

Who Killed Captain Alex is Uganda’s biggest action movie.

Released in 2010, the movie tells a story of a violent and destructive war that erupts between two conflicting groups – the mafia and some soldiers – over the death of a high-ranking army officer.

With a budget of $85 (about sh316,000 at the current dollar rate), the movie managed to reach most of parts of the world.

Its sequel will be released this year, according to Nabwana.