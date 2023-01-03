Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Sh5m is not enough for burial, say relatives of Freedom City stampede victims
Top News

Sh5m is not enough for burial, say relatives of Freedom City stampede victims

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Mariam Nakalema

Following the death of 10 people, including children, during the New Year’s feat at Freedom City in Namasuba on Entebbe Road, President Yoweri Museveni ordered that each family of the deceased should be given sh5m.

However, that news is no consolation for some of the relatives. When Vice-President Jessica Alupo went to Freedom City to assess the situation on Monday, January 2, some of those who turned up expressed concern over the sh5m given to the families.

Jessica Alupo meets the bereaved families at Freedom City on January 2, 2023. File photo

Ben Kirunda, a cousin of one of the children called Viola Nakanwangi, 18, who died in the stampede, was the loudest of all.

“Viola did not tell us she was going to attend the concert, only for us to be told that she is among the dead,” said Kirunda on Tuesday, January 3. “I am here to represent her grieving mother who has not been able to come here. I appeal to the Government to give us more money because the sh5m they promised to give us is so little.”

The show’s promoter Abbey Musinguzi (Abtex) was arrested on Monday, January 2. The venue remains sealed off by the Police.

Freedom City cordoned off. Photo by Mariam Nakalema

