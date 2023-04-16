Sh29m court award pits Nonini against former producer

By Ahmad Muto

After winning Ksh1m (sh29m) in a copyright infringement case against Kenyan Instagram influencer Brian Mutinda, US-based Kenyan singer Nonini has one more fight, with his former producer who claims he deserves a share.

Clemmo has argued that as the person who produced the song, We Kamu, he deserves some compensation because they both contributed.

He said he did the work, the track was his and the song was his idea, but he has not been paid.

However, Nonini has no plans of giving Clemmo a penny, suggesting he goes to court if he feels cheated.

He told Clemmo that the Kenyan constitution gives him the right to open a suit against the parties, but added that he will need facts and not emotions because courts do not operate on outbursts.

Clemmo he said was quiet the whole time he was battling Mutinda in court while he deployed his resources and in the case with zero contribution.

Recall Nonini, real name Hubert Mbuku Nakitare, dragged Mutinda to court mid last year over using his We Kamu song in a product ad without his permission. Court ruled in March that Mutinda compensates him sh29m.