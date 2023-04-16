Monday, April 17, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Sh29m court award pits Nonini against former producer
Top News

Sh29m court award pits Nonini against former producer

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

After winning Ksh1m (sh29m) in a copyright infringement case against Kenyan Instagram influencer Brian Mutinda, US-based Kenyan singer Nonini has one more fight, with his former producer who claims he deserves a share.

Clemmo  has argued that as the person who produced the song, We Kamu, he deserves some compensation because they both contributed.

He said he did the work, the track was his and the song was his idea, but he has not been paid.

However, Nonini has no plans of giving Clemmo a penny, suggesting he goes to court if he feels cheated.

He told Clemmo that the Kenyan constitution gives him the right to open a suit against the parties, but added that he will need facts and not emotions because courts do not operate on outbursts.

Clemmo he said was quiet the whole time he was battling Mutinda in court while he deployed his resources and in the case with zero contribution.

Recall Nonini, real name Hubert Mbuku Nakitare, dragged Mutinda to court mid last year over using his We Kamu song in a product ad without his permission. Court ruled in March that Mutinda compensates him sh29m.

You may also like

Spice Diana leaves YMCA students wanting more at fashion show

Magogo rallies support for East African AFCON 2027 bid

Leave David Lutalo alone, Bajjo tells off ‘Sir’ Pallaso

Golola excites Kasese pupils during Explore West tourism campaign

Spice Diana vs Sheebah battle of social media supremacy: Are the followers...

Tiwa Savage survives kidnap, four arrested

‘Joker’ Fresh Daddy vows to fill Lugogo Cricket Oval

Bebe Cool should help 30 needy people during Ramadhan, opines sheikh

Sevo to fund West Nile musicians’ studio, equipment

Vinka’s ‘Bailando’ debuts on Apple Music Top Hits playlist

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.