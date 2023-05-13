Sevo to address country on COVID-19 next week

By Charles Etukuri

President Yoweri Museveni has said he will next week update the nation “on the steps going forward” on COVID-19 following a meeting he had with the national task force on Friday, May 12.

The team comprises professional scientists from various government agencies, including the health ministry, Office of the Prime Minister, trade ministry, finance ministry, and joint security agencies.

Museveni met the group at State House Entebbe.

He later tweeted that they had “discussed the corona situation in the country” and that he would address the nation on what next.





Also on Friday, the health ministry stated to “reiterate” that “there is no evidence of any COVID-19 resurgence” in Uganda.

“However, individuals who are due for their COVID-19 booster dose are encouraged to do so,” added Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the director general of health services.

The primary subject of the statement was a new wave of viral influenza illness “circulating within the population”.

A runny nose, headache, intermittent fevers, dry cough, and general body weakness are characteristics of this viral flu.



The ministry said, “the trend is consistent with the seasonal influenza pattern that has two annual peaks that coincide with the rainy seasons”.

In the wake of this new wave of flu, the ministry has urged symptomatic individuals to seek clinical care and the general public to practice “good hand hygiene and avoid public gatherings” if they have any of the mentioned symptoms.

During the pandemic, Uganda recorded 170, 671 cases of COVID-19, and 3,632 related deaths.

The majority of the deaths happened during the second wave of the pandemic featuring the Delta variant as countries were brought to their knees by infections.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), at least seven million people died of coronavirus. The agency’s chief, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the actual statistic was “likely” more than double higher.

Ugandans and other people across the world are trying to settle back into life as it was before the pandemic struck in late 2019.

Earlier this May, the UN’s health agency (WHO) declared that COVID-19 no longer represents a “global health emergency.

But Ghebreyesus was quick to caution that “the worst thing any country can do now is to use this news as a reason to let down its guard, to dismantle the systems it has built, or to send the message to its people that COVID-19 is nothing to worry about”.

Nations will have paid closer attention to Ghebreyesus’s caution.



Now, as was often the case during the pandemic, Ugandans once again await the President’s address on COVID-19.