Seven to represent Uganda at ‘The Voice Africa’ music reality show in Nigeria

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Music reality show The Voice Africa will debut on March 26, 2023.

Set to be broadcast on free-to-air TV stations across Africa, The Voice Africa is a filled Pan-African TV music reality show, where the winner is determined by viewers voting via different channels.

The competition received 78,804 registrations from different African countries and a total of 100, seven per country in addition to two wild cards, were chosen to proceed to the live shows in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Voice Africa show will start with blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, playoffs and conclude with the live shows.

The show will run for 25 weeks, airing one show per week, with the first shows running the blind auditions based solely on the talents’ voices, featuring a high-profile panel of coaches and TV hosts who will witness one of the 100 selected talents eventually being crowned The Voice Africa.

According to the organisers, over 5,000 applications were received when they made a call for submission and they were overwhelmed and impressed by the amazing talent in Uganda.

Seven Ugandans, who are representing the country, received $5,000 (about sh19m) and they are currently in Nigeria. The grand winner will be rewarded with $100,000 (about sh377m) prize package and a recording contract with Universal Studios, the leading music producers in the world.

Over the weekend, there will be a viewing party at Nexus Lounge in Najjera and the episodes with different shows will be broadcast live.

The Voice Africa looks at giving an opportunity to celebrate and contribute to Africa’s musical scene through real life stories of resilience, persistence, struggle, and success that will undoubtedly impact people’s lives.