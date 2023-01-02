Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Serena Hotel ushers clients into New Year with treats

by Editorial Team
By Eddie Ssejjoba                                   

Guests who booked rooms at the Kampala Serena Hotel on New Year’s eve were treated to a special dinner and exciting fireworks display. The price of one night at Serena varied, depending on one’s pocket. The most luxurious cost $370 (about sh1.3m) for an executive room and $230 (sh855,000) for the deluxe room per night.

This came along with dinner with drinks in a well decorated tent just outside the hotel, also intended to enable the guests to watch the fireworks. It was an executive ambiance designed to usher the hotel clients to the New Year 2023.

However, for guests that did not intend to spend a night in the hotel, they parted with sh340,000 for a buffet for adults and sh190,000 for children. Those who were only interested in watching fireworks paid sh50,000 and bought their own drinks.

The guests included Rotarian Emmanuel Katongole of Cipla-Quality Chemicals, who came with his family; businesswoman Barbara Mulwana, daughter of the late James Mulwana and family; Maurice Mugisha, the deputy managing director of Uganda Broadcasting Services, wife Irene Birungi and children.

Irene Birungi and Maurice Mugisha (centre) and other guests at Serena Hotel on December 31, 2022. (All photos by Eddie Ssejjoba)

Irene Birungi greeting Barbra Mulwana. On the right is Rotarian Emmanuel Katongole

Other clients were former Miss Uganda Barbara Kimbugwe (2004/2005) who lives in the US and her husband Dr. Al Sears and family members. Kimbugwe is also the chief executive officer of Diva Fashions and president of Kimbra Foundation.

It was the first time she appeared in public after a long spell in the US.

Former Miss Uganda Barbra Kimbugwe and husband Dr. Al Sears at Serena Hotel

The Serena Hotel marketing manager, Stephen Asiimwe, said this was mainly a family ‘thing’ intended to give special treatment to the clients as they entered the New Year.

The hotel also organised a ruffle draw for the clients. The first winner qualified for a weekend for two at Serena Hotel, Kigo in an executive room, while the second winner qualified for a weekend for two at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa. The third winner was given a Sunday Brunch for four at the Lakes Restaurant at Serena Hotel, Kampala and the fourth winner qualified for dinner for two at the Explorer Hotel at Serena.

The guests were also treated to live band music till morning, January 2023.



One of the winners of the ruffle draw at Serena

Guests at Serena Hotel witnessing fireworks display

