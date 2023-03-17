Friday, March 17, 2023
Serena Bata rallies artistes to support ex-lover Sipapa

by Editorial Team
By Hussein Kiganda

Serena Bata has asked her fellow musicians, who were once close to embattled city socialite Sipapa (Charles Olimu), to support him.

Sipapa appeared in court on Thursday, March 16.

In a post she put up on her social media handles, the Single And It’s Okay singer wrote: “We all need each other in this world. It doesn’t cost much to show love, but it costs a fortune not to. Lack of love is the root cause of pandemonium and unrest in this world.”

In 2021, Serena Bata and Sipapa called it quits after over five years together. She then joined promoter Abitex’s record label. 

On February 27, 2023, Makindye Court Grade One Magistrate Esther Adikini committed Sipapa and his wife, Shamira Rukia Nakiyemba, who are accused of aggravated robbery, to the High Court for trial.

Under the Penal Code Act, the offense of aggravated robbery attracts a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, on conviction. 

