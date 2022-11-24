Serena Bata consoles Sasha Brighton with cryptic message

Friday, November 25, 2022
by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Serena Bata has offered a warm hand to the cold Sasha Brighton after a failed relationship which she had poured into the limelight months ago. 

On Internet, Bata asked Brighton to take heart, settle and leave bygones be bygones. She reminded her that she knows how painful it is to be dumped because she has been in the same boat.

“I feel so broken deep inside about those men who find you on your way hustling to the top and promise you heaven and earth yet they are fakers living in a whole life of fakeness. Sasha Brighton Kalungi, I know what you are going through my sister cause I was once there but be strong all will be well,” she wrote.

Bata was also married to City Socialite Sipapa(Charles Olim) after she was signed to the Sipapa Entertainment years ago. During that time, she gave up on music claiming that her husband had stopped her from singing and her musical career floated in space.

In 2020, the singer was dumped by the then-money bag. She returned to the musical arena as an independent singer only to be picked up by promoter Abbey Musinguzi alias Abtex Promotions, with whom she has already picked a wrangle.

The singer warned young emerging female artists against opportunistic men who have since ruined the talents of many, such as Brown Shugar, Laila Kayondo, and several more.

“I am advising all the upcoming female musicians not to give them a chance to take you off your dreams. Brown Shugar, Leila Kayondo #Liane Nakaweesi, and many others,” she added.

Several young female musicians have quit music after getting married and their lives have gone to the dustbins. The hurting part is that when love flies to hell, these girls have no way back into the music industry. Some of these are: Anita De Diva, Magla, Sumi Crazy who seems to be fighting for a comeback, Shine Omukiga, Jud’T, and several more.

