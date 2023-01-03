Sensitise entertainers first, DJ Bushbaby tells URA on TINs

By Ahmad Muto

Disk Jockey Michael Owor, popularly known as DJ Bushbaby, has commended the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) over its instruction to entertainers and other entertainment industry stakeholders to get Tax Identification Numbers (TINs).

However, he expressed reservations with the way they are going about it and particularly the choice of words with which the message is being passed around.

“In my honest opinion, educate/sensitise sound better than directs. This is a good direction for conversation. The URA directive is a symptom of something bigger. National townhall sensitisation, education, concerts etc. with stakeholder engagement will go a long way in demystifying the ambiguity of the directive,” Bushbaby argued.

The service sector where entertainment falls, earns adds sh47trillion to the economy, according to the Uganda National Bureau of Statistics.

DJ Bushbaby questions though, how much support the entertainment sector has received to be considered for taxation.

“At a national policy planning level, how much has honestly been injected into this sector in terms of support, for the tax man to suddenly develop interest in this seemingly lucrative space?”



He added: “A census of the entertainment economy would also provide reliable data for informed decision making. The brands they are ‘threatening’ have struggled to make it against odds without structured market support & represent a small fraction of the economic potential in this space.”



DJ equipment is one area Bush Baby thinks needs to be considered for tax exemption.

Meanwhile, Innocent Nahabwe, who runs Galaxy Media, said they have already been deducting the withholding tax, despite the protests from the artistes. He, therefore, agreed with Bushbaby that the targets need to be sensitised on how registration and filing work.