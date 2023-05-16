Senior Presidential Advisor Klaus Holderbaum dead

By Nicholas Oneal

The Senior Presidential Advisor on Tourism and Investment at Office of the President, Klaus Holderbaum is dead.

His untimely passing was confirmed by Bernadette Olowo, a former diplomat and former close friend to Holderbaum.

She reveals that Holderbaum, a former ambassador of Germany to Uganda, passed on at the Mulago national referral hospital on Tuesday 16th May 2023.

Holderbaum served in the Germany diplomatic service for 33 years, with a 22 years’ experience in sub-Saharan Africa. Uganda was his last post when he retired in 2003 and made it his retirement home.

Klaus Holderbaum engages in a conversation during the Oktoberfest 2023 press launch. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

Due to his love of the pearl of Africa, Klaus Holderbaum was appointed as a Presidential Advisor on Tourism and Trade, after already serving previously as Advisor to the Ministry of Tourism, Trade and Industry, as it was then known.

Not long afterwards he received his first appointment as advisor to the tourism ministry, renewed at a later stage, and his current job therefore comes as no surprise to those with insight into the workings of Uganda’s inner political circles.

Klaus was last seen at the Oktoberfest Kampala 2023 press launch this year at the Sheraton Hotel in Kampala sponsored by Vision Group

A member of the Skal Club of Kampala, in his capacity as tourism advisor to the ministry (rtd), Holderbaum remained a feature in Kampala, not the least for his towering size which was a stand way above the crowds, though never once looking down on anyone.