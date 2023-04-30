Second edition of Vision Group’s Kadodi Karnival launched

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko



Kadodi is one of the most popular and celebrated cultural dances from the eastern region, specifically Mbale.



The dance is typically performed at the Gishu male circumcision initiation ceremony, commonly known as the Imbalu. What some may not know is how sensual the Kadodi dance is.



The Kadodi Karnival, the first Gishu cultural festival in Kampala, will be happening at UMA show grounds on May 7 and Kadodi dance will be an integral part of the event. The first edition of the Kadodi Karnival happened at the Uganda Museum in 2022 and was well attended.



At the press conference held at Sisha Nyama in Bugolobi, a city suburb, Margaret Kisaale, the chief organiser of the event and the Kimaru Foundation manager, said the Kadodi Karnival is set to attract people from various regions to come and experience the culture, food and local drinks that come from Bugisu land. The event is also set to market Mbale since it’s now a city.



“We also want now to attract different investors and stakeholders in different ventures to our region Mbale since it’s now a city and we can start this through the Kadodi Karnival,” Kisaale said.

Margaret Kisaale (right), the Kimaru Foundation manager, with guests during a press conference on April 28, 2023 about the upcoming Kadodi Karnival due next week. Photo by Nicholas Oneal



Being a digital era where people spend so much time on the internet, the organisers promised a whole day free WiFi access from one of the sponsors.

The Kadodi Karnival is also sponsored by Vision Group’s TV East.

The event will be happening on May 7 and gates will be open as early as 10:00am.

“It’s a family event and parents should bring their children along. There will be a kids’ play area with different games and activities to keep them entertained,” said Kisaale.



Entrance to the event is sh10,000 and sh20,000.

