Seasoned actor Yasin Lubowa celebrates 20 years of acting

By Hussein Kiganda

Renowned actor Yasin Lubowa, celebrated for his outstanding performances in films such as “Extra Time” and “King’s Virgin,” marked two decades in the film industry with a grand event at The National Theatre on November 12, 2023.

The festivities commenced with a glamorous red carpet moment, creating a buzz of excitement around 5:00 PM, followed by captivating stage performances within the theater at 7:00 PM.

The spotlight shone on the Greenlight Islamic Secondary School’s drama students, whose thunderous literary performance and adept emceeing stole the show. “The Twins,” a dynamic dance duo, mesmerized the audience with a dramatic start and electrifying “maganda” dance moves that left many in awe.

Singers Justin Bera and Fy Cedra also graced the stage, captivating the audience with their performances. A documentary chronicling Yasin Lubowa’s journey in the film industry played, wherein he shared his passion for acting and the challenges he faced, including initial opposition from his family.

Revellers enjoy kodak moments during Yasin Lubowa’s celebration of two decades. Photo by Hussein Kiganda

Lubowa expressed pride in overcoming the skepticism of his family members, who had initially viewed acting as a pursuit for the spoilt. He highlighted his global recognition and success, stating, “When I joined film, my family didn’t approve of it as they saw it as a venture for spoilt people. They later realized that it is a good venture after I had become a big celebrity in the country and worldwide and can now boast of being my relatives.”

The jubilant actor took the stage with electrifying dance moves, eliciting loud cheers from the audience. Clad in a modern black and white suit, Lubowa continued his captivating performance and invited fellow seasoned actor Sam Bagenda, also known as Dr. Bbosa, to join in the celebration.

After the lively dances, Bagenda praised Lubowa as a remarkable performer, commending his passion and ability to immerse himself in characters. Bagenda also called for the establishment of a Ministry for Entertainment by the government to enhance the economic prospects of the sector. He imparted advice to aspiring filmmakers, emphasizing the five principles of success: prayer, persistence, positivity, patience, and passion.

The event attracted influential stakeholders in the film industry, including prominent music video director Edrine Paul, Kevin Johns Nabukenya, Farouk Mutebi, and others.

Amidst the continued festivities, the atmosphere shifted when what appeared to be a fundraiser interrupted the merriment. Sections of the public hastily exited the theater, fearing they might be called upon to contribute tokens to honor the star of the night.