Seanice Kacungira’s husband Lojede follows Akon, ventures into energy

By Ahmad Muto

Former media personality Seanice Kacungira’s Nigerian actor husband, Fabian Lojede, has taken a step into investing in Nigeria’s energy sector with the goal of making his contribution to Africa’s energy challenges.

He seeks to enable Nigerians and the rest of African have access to renewable energy solutions via a partnership with Taranis Novus, an investment company operating in Nigeria and South Africa. Together, they seek make the effort to help Africa exploit solar technology as a solution to the continent’s power challenges.

Lojede will not be the first entertainer/creative to foray into the energy sector. Senegalese-American musician and entrepreneur Akon launched the Akon Lighting Africa project in 2014, with the goal of helping Africans gain access to low cost sustainable energy through solar power. By 2020, the project had provided solar energy to 25 nations and about 28.8 million Africans in need.

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics’ National Household Survey 2019/2020, solar energy connections in Uganda increased by 18 percent in 2017 to 38 percent compared to a drop in hydro and grid connections during the same period.

Lojede and Seanice got married in 2014 at a lowkey ceremony three years after she cancelled her wedding, stating that she felt suffocated. They have since been blessed with two children.