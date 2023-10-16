Sculptor Nabulime pays homage to gossip

By Hajarah Nalwadda

On Saturday, October 14, flanked by industry well-wishers, Dr. Lilian Nabulime opened her Olugambo (Gossip) exhibition at Xenson Art Space in Kamwokya, Kampala.

The day saw the doctor exhibit a big part of her latest works in both wood sculpture and terracotta mediums.

For an artist who has exhibited her pieces in many places around the world, this particular edition had some of her biggest terracotta works. In the past, she did mostly smaller figures.

The exhibition delved into the different roles of gossip and the spaces where it thrives, such as homes and bars.

Art works such as Embozi Za Malwa directed the audience to where gossip seemingly happens, and in a way, the piece dispels the belief that gossip most of the time happens among women.

A guest looks at a wood sculpture during the ‘Olugambo’ exhibition at Xenson Art Space in Kamwokya, a city suburb, on October 14, 2023. Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda

Works such as Never Argue With a Fool intrigued the public because of Nabulime’s skill and message behind them. Explaining the piece, she said fools will drag you down to their level and beat you with experience.

The art work had two faces looking in different directions, with one of the faces screaming.

Guests look at a wood sculpture during the ‘Olugambo’ exhibition at Xenson Art Space in Kamwokya, Kampala on October 14, 2023. Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda

Other works like Icuuli paid tribute to assassinated blogger Isma Olaxess, who is thought to have been killed over loose talk.

“When he was killed, I had started on the work and did not even know much about him, but the death is a topic on which gossip is fun, but dangerous as well,” Nabulime said.