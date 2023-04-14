Scandal: Kadaga to pay for iron sheets

By Miriam Namutebi

Rebecca Kadaga, the first deputy prime minister of Uganda, promised to pay for the iron sheets she took which were meant for Karamoja.

Kadaga said she had no idea the iron sheets were intended for Karamoja. She continued by saying that she preferred to pay for them than returning what had already been distributed to the people.

Kadaga, who received 500 iron sheets, told journalists that returning them would not be the wisest course of action because her constituents require them.

Following a letter from the President to the Prime Minister ordering the officials implicated in the iron sheets scandal to either return them or pay money equal to the worth of the iron sheets they took, this has happened.