Thursday, April 20, 2023
Sports

Save River Rwizi 2023 marathon dates set

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Kampala Sun Writer

In a bid to Save River Rwizi, Lato Milk in partnership with Abahumuza Development Group, organized the Save Rwizi marathon in Mbarara last year.

Following the successful edition which saw proceeds collected from the marathon go towards cleaning and restoration of River Rwizi with the plantation of trees along the river banks, the dates for the 2023 edition have been set.

The Kampala Sun has learnt that the 2023 edition will happen on 30th July 2023 in Mbarara City.

The Rwizi River in western Uganda, with various tributaries crisscrossing different districts, pours its water into Lake Victoria.

Some of the participants at the previous edition of the Rwizi River Marathon. File Photo

However, residents settling on Rwizi River’s banks has led to land use activities, practices, causing pollution river’s death.  The theme for this year’s marathon has been dubbed, “Save River Rwizi”

Different leaders across the region have urged the public to be vigilant with the river because it is the only main source of water that almost 26 districts benefit from.

According to the organizers, the Abahumuza Development Group, they have started building garbage banks, by setting up recycling bunkers in schools and communities using materials such as ash and local materials.

The participation fee for the marathon is sh20,000 per head and is inclusive of the marathon kit.

